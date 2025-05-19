Help Celeste Fight Colorectal Cancer

Goal:
USD $33,000
Raised:
USD $2,140
Hi everyone, my name is Adam and I’m reaching out for my mom, Celeste, who was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer. This diagnosis has been difficult for everyone who loves my mom, but we’re filled with hope and determination to support her treatment. Celeste is a faithful, God-fearing woman who has always been there for others and loves the Lord with all her soul. This last week I had the privilege to join North Summit's Women's Ministry in a prayer circle where 30 women gathered to share my mom's impact on their lives, whether through her testimony, this illness, or her heart-filled prayers. Now, we are asking for your help in giving my mom more time here on Earth to play with her grandson, continue to pour into those around her, and bring glory to God.
We are delighted to be working with the wonderful staff at 7B-IV (https://www.7b-iv.com/) and have high hopes in their targeted, personalized High Dose Vitamin C cancer protocols. High Dose Vitamin C therapy at 7B-IV uses cutting-edge intravenous treatments to boost Celeste’s immune system and fight her cancer, with inspiring success stories of remission. My mom feels called to pursue a holistic healing approach that revitalizes the body and allows her God-given immune system to do what it was designed to do. There are several people at the clinic who have gone from stage 4 to remission, and we are hopeful in this targeted, intensive approach.
Your donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. A gift of $10, $25, or $50 can help us reach our goal. Please share this campaign with your friends and family to spread the word. Together, we can support her in her fight and extend her time with us.
We are so incredibly grateful for your support. Every contribution brings us closer to ensuring Celeste gets the care she needs. Stay tuned for updates on her journey and our progress.
"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47
Praying for you!
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
"Thank you Elyse for your generous donation! 🙏 " By Adam Lawrence
🙏🏻
"Thank you so much for your generous donation! 🙏 " By Adam Lawrence
I’m so sorry you are having to endure this. I wish you healing and lots and lots of love.
"Thank you so much for your generous donation! 🙏" By Adam Lawrence
🙏
"Thank you so, so much for the generous donation, Cindy!!" By Adam Lawrence
Praying for you!
"Thank you so much!" By Adam Lawrence
June 11th, 2025
Feeling pretty sassy today. I did a VitC infusion AND went to the bank AND went to the grocery store and did the actual walking up and down the aisles to shop! Normally, it's a big deal that I can do one thing in town.
(Of course, I was napping in a private room during the infusion so maybe that doesn't count as an activity.) :)
June 5th, 2025
Ok! I just completed my first high dose vitamin C therapy. Took about 4 hours. Adam has organized a fundraiser for this protocol. He told me it is good to have a weekly photo for updates. I took a photo of myself. I cannot bring myself to post it. Cancer has aged me so much. I'm only 64, but in the photo I took this morning, I look like I'm 117 ☹️ It's shocking to me really.
So far I feel alright, but incredibly sleepy. I can't wait to be home and take a nap.
