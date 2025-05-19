Help Celeste Fight Colorectal Cancer

Our Story

Hi everyone, my name is Adam and I’m reaching out for my mom, Celeste, who was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer. This diagnosis has been difficult for everyone who loves my mom, but we’re filled with hope and determination to support her treatment. Celeste is a faithful, God-fearing woman who has always been there for others and loves the Lord with all her soul. This last week I had the privilege to join North Summit's Women's Ministry in a prayer circle where 30 women gathered to share my mom's impact on their lives, whether through her testimony, this illness, or her heart-filled prayers. Now, we are asking for your help in giving my mom more time here on Earth to play with her grandson, continue to pour into those around her, and bring glory to God.

Why We Need Your Support

We are delighted to be working with the wonderful staff at 7B-IV (https://www.7b-iv.com/) and have high hopes in their targeted, personalized High Dose Vitamin C cancer protocols. High Dose Vitamin C therapy at 7B-IV uses cutting-edge intravenous treatments to boost Celeste’s immune system and fight her cancer, with inspiring success stories of remission. My mom feels called to pursue a holistic healing approach that revitalizes the body and allows her God-given immune system to do what it was designed to do. There are several people at the clinic who have gone from stage 4 to remission, and we are hopeful in this targeted, intensive approach.

We’re aiming to raise $33,000 to cover:

Two 3-month treatment cycles Each week is approximately $1,300 and with 4.3 weeks per month on average, that works out to about $5,590 per month.



How You Can Help

Your donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. A gift of $10, $25, or $50 can help us reach our goal. Please share this campaign with your friends and family to spread the word. Together, we can support her in her fight and extend her time with us.

Thank You!

We are so incredibly grateful for your support. Every contribution brings us closer to ensuring Celeste gets the care she needs. Stay tuned for updates on her journey and our progress.

"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47