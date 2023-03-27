Help Celebrate My Brother's Wedding

Hi my name is Nigel Alleyne and have family from Germany that I visited in the summer of 2005, raising funds for my little brother who is getting married in November of 2026. I went to Germany to know my dad who left my country since I was a child. He was an American Soldier stationed in Germany. I was 23 years at the time and not sure what to expect visiting my dad for the first time. I went there and got to see him and spoke with him for my first time, at the same time I got to know my German family, my two little brothers, their mom was the one who invited me and let me stay at her house after she visited my country the Commonwealth of Dominica. I visited for 2 months and went back to my home country in the Caribbean. I am now much older now and my little brothers have grown up to be men. I am seeking a fundraiser for one of my little brother's wedding in November, any amount would be appreciated but my goal is to reach $15 000.



