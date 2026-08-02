Help CCC79 owners

We are a condominium corporation, founded in 1974, and are experiencing a shortage of funds for many of our owners. As a result, these owners cannot vote on condominium matters. We find this to be unacceptable as you can vote in a Federal, Provincial or Municipal election regardless of your financial status. Thank you Condominium Act!

What we are fighting is the control that the condominium act gives to the property manager. They have total control over what happens outside your home and care little about the owners. They cater to the contractors that come in to work and take instruction from the board of directors. The owners can go to ****.

We are also targeting the board members that support this group.





Please give to lessen the burden on the homeowners that have been paying large fee increases as well as special assessments for years placing themselves in debt and not having a voice to vote





Let us vote!