Help Cathleen's Family After Car Accident

My name is Cathleen. My kids and I were in an automobile accident, and I suffered a forehead injury that required 10 stitches as well as complicated underlying health issues as well. Because of that accident, I'm now out of work on medical leave, and the loss of income has left us struggling to stay afloat.





We're also without a vehicle, which has made everyday life even harder. Right now, I'm asking for help so I can feed my children, cover our absolute basic living necessities, and find part-time childcare or childcare that costs little to nothing. I'm also hoping to help cover the cost of a cheap reliable car while I recover.





I live with my mom, who is facing severe medical complications, so the stress on our household has been overwhelming. It has taken me a lot of courage to come forward and ask for help.