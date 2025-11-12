Help Caspian With Medical Care

Caspian was born on August 15 at 2:49am less than 45 minutes after we arrived at the hospital. He weighed 7lb 4oz and was 20in long. He made quite the entrance by arriving in the triage room while nurses were in the process of wheeling the bed toward labor and delivery.





Caspian started having some trouble on the day we were supposed to be discharged to go home. He stopped eating and his skin was looking very strange. He got an x-ray which revealed that he was born with a rare condition called situs inversus partialis (which affects only 1 in 2,000,000). What this meant is that his heart and stomach developed on the opposite side of his body. This ended up leading to a situation where Caspian's small intestine was able to twist itself into a knot and cut off all blood flow to the organ.





He has undergone two abdominal surgeries and is expected to need more procedures in the future. As a result of his surgeries, he will primarily receive nutrition through TPN. Which will be an ongoing expense for him for the foreseeable future. We are raising funds to help with our son Caspian's current and future medical needs.





We ask you to prayerfully consider financially supporting Caspian for these needs. Thank you, and God bless.