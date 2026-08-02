Help Carrie get organized in Vermont

My mom is in her 80s, and she's been through a lot. After Gabriel's death… and her subsequent removals from Three Arrows and West 95th she’s relocated the majority of her possessions to Vermont. Many of her belongings had to be packed away quickly, and they're still sitting in boxes throughout her home.





Right now, she's overwhelmed. She needs help sorting through everything, deciding what to keep, what to donate, and what to discard. A professional organizer and movers can make all the difference in helping her get her home and belongings in order so she can finally feel settled in this new chapter.





I'm raising $5,000 to cover the cost of professional organizing and moving services. Your support would mean so much to my mom as she works through this transition. Thank you for standing with her.