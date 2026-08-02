GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Candy and her pups

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Ochoa

Help Candy and her pups

Hi everyone,


My name is Candy, and I never imagined I'd be in a position where I'd have to ask for help like this, but life has thrown me more than I can handle on my own.


A little while ago, the owner of the house I was renting decided to sell it, and I lost my home. Since then, I've been living in my car with my two precious doggies. They are my family, my comfort, and the reason I keep going every day. I'm doing everything I can to keep us safe, but it's been incredibly difficult.


As if losing my home wasn't enough, I've also been dealing with some serious health problems. I've been in and out of doctors' offices because of ongoing issues with my kidneys and spleen. I have surgery on my spleen coming up soon, and every appointment costs me between $150 and $200 in insurance copays. Those bills add up so quickly, and I'm struggling to keep up while also trying to save enough money for a place to live.


Right now, I'm caught in an impossible situation. Every dollar I spend on my medical care is a dollar I can't put toward getting a roof over our heads. But if I skip my appointments, I risk my health getting even worse.


If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help me move one step closer to finding a safe place to call home and getting the medical care I desperately need. If you can't give, simply sharing my story would mean the world to me.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. It means more than I could ever put into words. My doggies and I are holding onto hope that brighter days are ahead.


With love and gratitude,


Candy

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve