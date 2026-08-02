Help Candy and her pups

Hi everyone,





My name is Candy, and I never imagined I'd be in a position where I'd have to ask for help like this, but life has thrown me more than I can handle on my own.





A little while ago, the owner of the house I was renting decided to sell it, and I lost my home. Since then, I've been living in my car with my two precious doggies. They are my family, my comfort, and the reason I keep going every day. I'm doing everything I can to keep us safe, but it's been incredibly difficult.





As if losing my home wasn't enough, I've also been dealing with some serious health problems. I've been in and out of doctors' offices because of ongoing issues with my kidneys and spleen. I have surgery on my spleen coming up soon, and every appointment costs me between $150 and $200 in insurance copays. Those bills add up so quickly, and I'm struggling to keep up while also trying to save enough money for a place to live.





Right now, I'm caught in an impossible situation. Every dollar I spend on my medical care is a dollar I can't put toward getting a roof over our heads. But if I skip my appointments, I risk my health getting even worse.





If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help me move one step closer to finding a safe place to call home and getting the medical care I desperately need. If you can't give, simply sharing my story would mean the world to me.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. It means more than I could ever put into words. My doggies and I are holding onto hope that brighter days are ahead.





With love and gratitude,





Candy