Help Caleb Replace His Totaled Car

Today is Caleb’s 19th birthday!! And after the year he’s had, we’re especially grateful to still have him here to celebrate him.





Just six weeks ago, Caleb was involved in a freak accident that launched his car into the air and landed upside down. Flight for Life was dispatched because those who witnessed it feared the worst. By the grace of God, Caleb miraculously walked away without a scratch.





Caleb is an incredible young man who really loves the Lord and lives out his faith. He leads a small group of middle school boys, mentors another young man one-on-one, and works full-time as a paint and body technician.





His car was completely totaled in the accident, and he has been working hard to replace it. For his birthday, we would love to surprise him with some help toward his car fund. Any contribution would mean so much to Caleb—and to all of us—as he moves forward from an experience that could have ended very differently.



