Help by accessible home for injured mother and son

📝 The Legally Safe Story (Copy & Paste This)

Title: Trapped in an RV: Help Injured Ride Operator & Her Son Buy an Accessible Home

The Story:

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,

I am writing this out of pure desperation as a parent. In the Fall of 2025, our lives were completely shattered by a horrific workplace accident. My daughter, Melissa, was working as a dedicated ride operator at a local attraction. While she was performing her daily duties during a shift rotation, she suffered catastrophic, life-altering trauma to her foot and leg due to a ride machinery accident.

Melissa endured a complex, grueling surgery in the Spring of 2026, but the physical aftermath has been an absolute nightmare. Today, her foot remains heavily inflamed, and she is still trapped in a medical walking boot. She has been diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)—a severe chronic condition medically recognized as one of the most painful nerve diseases in existence.

Compounding her agony, she is fighting severe tendonitis in the limb and has developed tinnitus (a constant, debilitating ringing in her ears) from the sheer trauma of the accident. She is under the strict care of specialized pain management doctors just to survive the daily nerve pain. She has been pushing through grueling, painful physical therapy sessions continuously since October 2025, fighting for any piece of her mobility back.

Because of this catastrophic injury, we are forced to live out of an RV, which has become a literal prison for her. Melissa cannot get in or out of the RV steps without physical assistance. On the rare occasions she can leave for medical appointments, pain management, or therapy, she is forced to rely entirely on a knee scooter.

The hardest part of this tragedy is what it is stealing from her family. Melissa has an 11-year-old son whom she homeschools. Because she is physically trapped by the steep, narrow RV steps and constant nerve pain, he is missing out on precious, quality time with his mom. She cannot run with him, play with him, or even leave the doorstep without a massive, painful struggle.

We are navigating the ongoing legal and insurance processes regarding this workplace tragedy, but our team has made it clear that it will take at least two years for everything to finally resolve. Melissa and her little boy cannot wait two years for a resolution while her physical health and raw nerves deteriorate inside a cramped, inaccessible RV.

We have found a flat, accessible house for $220,000. This home would change everything—it would give Melissa a flat surface to use her scooter safely, zero dangerous stairs, and a stable environment to finish homeschooling her son. Because this injury has completely drained our resources, we desperately need help to make it a reality.

How your donations will be spent to rebuild their lives:

$220,000 to purchase the accessible house outright so they have a permanent sanctuary. Funding for basic household furniture so Melissa can properly rest and elevate her leg. Emergency funds for immediate necessities (turning on the electricity, water, internet for homeschooling, and stocking the pantry with food).

Melissa was just a young mom going to work to provide for her son when this tragedy happened. If you can donate even $5, $10, or $20, you are directly buying a piece of freedom for Melissa and her boy. If you cannot donate, please share this link on your Facebook, TikTok, Nextdoor, or local community pages.

Thank you for standing with Melissa and her little boy when the system is making them wait



