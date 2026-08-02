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HELP BURY DAVID CASTILLO'S CHILDREN BURY HIM 🥺

Goal$26,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Dechenne

HELP BURY DAVID CASTILLO'S CHILDREN BURY HIM 🥺

David Castillo's life was sadly cut short July 31st by an officer involved shooting when David was going through a severe mental physcosis that came upon him fairly all the sudden within a couple months. On July 29th he tried to seek help at a local hospital where police where in the room, doctors claimed he may have been a safety risk to the community and thought he should probably be admitted to Eastern State Hospital which is the known local hospital for unstable mentally ill individuals who would be put on a 73 hour hold where they could be monitored and seen by professionals to be evaluated more and after 73 hours if they were able to get stabilized could be released back into the public and for whatever reason they chose to not admit him when he clearly should have been...He went voluntarily that day because he was reaching out for help! 2 days later he walked into a yard of a empty home up for sale, used a hose to cool himself off, neighbors seen and called in a suspicious man in the yard no one should have been and called cops and he ran into the home and cops attempted to get him to come out but he was terrified and wouldn't come out so officers then deployed a tazer and said he didnt react to it how one would typically respond and get put down and it was said he then 'brandished a knife' and one of the officers then shot him in his shoulder and again in his armpit and David tragically was pronounced dead on the scene. He left 2 kids behind one 21 and one 17 and 4 grand babies. Little little ones. One of them he'd not gotten the chance to meet because his son lived with his mother in another state and had been born only 2 months ago and hadn't met the latest newest one yet. He was a loving father and loved those he knew deeply. And was so big on being a lover, not a fighter and alls he wanted was for the world to be kind to each other. He was a hard worker and just loved loved his kids more than life itself and were all they had. Truly. The funeral expenses are soooo much for this family. These poor kids are barely adults still and just don't have the funds to bury him and lay him to rest. Its truly a tragedy that could have been avoided. He sought for help. This world can be so cold sometimes and its just so unfair. Any thing can help. If you cant donate anything you could help by simply sharing sharing sharing this for us please. People, love each other. Don't fight. You never know when someone might not be there tomorrow when you wake up.. and its so sad. Be kind please and always do what's right! No matter what, even when no one ks looking..especially then.. God Bless

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