Help build the life that wasn’t given 💗

For 4 years I struggled with addiction, self-harm, emotional abuse, and trauma, at 15 I almost lost my life to an overdose and everyday after that I realized the blessing life is and how truly beautiful my opportunity at life was. So at 16, I made one of the hardest decisions of my life, I got clean and gave my life to Christ. Since then, I’ve been trying my hardest to rebuild my life and become someone I can be proud of.

Now I’m 18, and I’m desperate to create a life of my own, but I feel completely trapped. I don’t have a car, a license, insurance, or the financial ability to afford college. I was never given the opportunity to learn how to drive, and my family has made it extremely difficult for me to work and become independent. I’m still living at home because I have nowhere else to go, but the emotional abuse and trauma have continued, and I desperately want a way out.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help like this. Honestly, I’m embarrassed and scared to even share my story. But I’m at a point where I don’t know what else to do. I’m trying to break the cycle I grew up in and build a safe, stable future for myself.

Any donation, no matter how small, could help me with transportation, insurance, housing, education, and the basic things I need to become independent. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser or simply praying for me would mean more than you know.

I’ve already fought so hard to make it this far. I’m just asking for a little help getting to the next chapter. ❤️🙏



