Help Build "The Gathering Place"

The Gathering Place is a God‑centered hangout spot in the heart of Las Vegas — a safe, joyful, welcoming space where families, youth, adults, and even nonbelievers can experience the love, peace, and presence of Jesus through games, worship, food, fellowship, and fun.





Las Vegas is full of noise, nightlife, and distractions, but very few places where people can simply be themselves, laugh, play, and feel God’s love without pressure or judgment. The Gathering Place will be a refuge — a place where believers can grow deeper in their faith, and where nonbelievers can encounter Jesus in a gentle, joyful, non‑intimidating way. We want people to walk in for the games and walk out with a seed planted in their hearts.





Our Mission





To create a safe, fun, Jesus‑centered hangout where people of all ages can experience community, joy, and the presence of God — even if they’ve never stepped foot inside a church.





What The Gathering Place Will Offer





This will be a one‑of‑a‑kind Christian entertainment and fellowship center, featuring:





Live Worship music Trivia nights Life‑Size Board Games Competitive Group Games Indoor Bounce House & Kid Area Light food items Coffee shop Ice Cream Parlor Scripture‑Centered Environment Fellowship & Prayer Support A Place Where Nonbelievers Feel Welcome A Place Where Believers Feel Strengthened





Every part of this space will be designed to reflect God’s love, God’s joy, and God’s Word — without being preachy or overwhelming. We want people to feel safe, seen, loved, and invited.





Why Las Vegas Needs This





Las Vegas families need:





Safe, Wholesome Entertainment Christian Alternatives to Casinos and Nightlife A Safe Christian Alternative for "First Dates" A Place for Youth to Gather A Place for Adults to Unwind Without Temptation A Place Where Nonbelievers Can Encounter Jesus Naturally A place where believers can grow in community





The Gathering Place will fill a gap that has been empty for far too long.





Our Heart for Nonbelievers





This is not just a hangout for Christians — we want and encourage:





Nonbelievers to feel welcome People who are curious about God to feel safe People who are hurting to feel comforted People who feel lost to find direction People who feel alone to find community





We pray that through laughter, games, kindness, worship music, and fellowship, God will plant seeds in hearts that have never experienced Him before.





How Your Support Helps





Your donations will help us secure:





Building Lease or Purchase Build Bounce House & Kids Area Build Life‑Size Game Boards Buil Maze Build Coffee Shop & Ice Cream Parlor and Purchase Equipment Build Small Kitchen for Light Food Items Purchase Furniture & Décor Purchase and Set-Up Worship Area & Sound System Obtain Insurance Buil Youth Hangout Space Opening Events





Every dollar helps us build a place where Jesus is the center, joy is the atmosphere, and everyone is welcome.





Giving Levels





These giving levels help supporters feel connected to the mission. In addition to a thank‑you message + prayer over your family you will also receive:





$25 — Faith Supporter

Free T-Shirt

$50 — Scripture Partner

Free Drink from The Coffee Shop + Free T-Shirt

$100 — Game Sponsor

Free Game Pass for One Visit + Free T-Shirt

$250 — Maze Builder

Free Family Entry (Up to 8 people) + 8 Free T-Shirt

$500 — Youth Champion

Free Family Entry (Up to 8 people) + Gift Basket

$1,000 — Founding Supporter

Name on Donor Wall + Free Entry for 1 year

$2,500 — Legacy Partner

Lifetime Free Entry + Special Recognition





Our Prayer





We pray that God uses The Gathering Place to:

Strengthen believers Reach nonbelievers Heal hurting hearts Build community Plant seeds And shine His light in Las Vegas





We pray that every person who walks through the doors feels loved, welcomed, and seen by Jesus.





If you feel led to give…





Your support helps us build a place where faith meets fun, where families grow, where youth are protected, and where nonbelievers encounter Jesus in a way they’ve never experienced before.





Thank you for helping us build The Gathering Place — a Christian hangout desperately needed for the city of Las Vegas.







