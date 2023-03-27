Help Build Shine Brightly Church Kenya

Greetings in Jesus name! I am Pastor KARISA Thoya Baya from Kilifi, Kenya.





Our Shine Brightly Ministry is a small village church serving 40 children, widows and poor families. For 3 years we have been worshipping under a tree and in a mud structure. When it rains, we cannot meet.





We have been given a small piece of land, and we are praying to build a simple permanent church with iron sheets, wooden poles, and a cement floor. We need KES 50,000 ($380) for materials.





Your donation, even $10 or $20, will help us buy iron sheets and build a safe place to worship and feed orphans.





Please pray for us and share. God bless you richly.





Pastor Karisa Thoya Baya

Kilifi, Kenya

+254798596644