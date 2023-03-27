Help Build Our Church in KILIFI Kenya

Greetings in the name of Jesus from Mombasa, Kenya!





I am Pastor Stephen, serving a small but growing congregation here in Mombasa. God has blessed us with faithful members, many are mothers and children who walk long distances to worship under a temporary shelter.





We are trusting God to build a simple permanent church building where we can worship safely, even during the rainy season. Our current structure is made of iron sheets and cannot hold everyone.





We are raising KES 200,000 (about $1,550) to buy building materials, chairs, and roofing for our church.





Your gift, no matter how small, will help us:

- Build walls and a proper roof

- Buy plastic chairs for our members

- Create a safe place for our Sunday School children





We pray daily for God to send helpers. Please stand with us. If you cannot give, please share and pray for us.





God bless you abundantly!





Pastor Baya - Mombasa, Kenya

James 1:27