Help Build CTS Digital Library

Classical Theological Seminary is in its early formative stage, and we're building essential tools before the school launches. One priority is a proper digital library for future students.





Right now, helpful theological resources are scattered across outdated, hard-to-use websites. I'm creating a clean, modern online library with simple search by title, author, or topic, free-to-read works, original video lectures, and student access.





The $3,000 goal will cover the cost of building this high-quality resource. Your support will help create a lasting tool for students.





If you value careful theological education and want to help lay a strong foundation, please consider partnering with me. Thank you.