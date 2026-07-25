Help Build BibleFort for the Next Generation

Fundraiser Title

Help Build BibleFort – Turning Screen Time into Time with God for the Next Generation









Every Child is Growing Up in a Digital World

Today's children spend countless hours on screens—playing games, watching videos, and exploring digital worlds. Technology has become one of the greatest influences in their lives.





But what if that same technology could be used to help children discover Jesus, fall in love with God's Word, and grow in their faith?





That dream became BibleFort.





My Story

In May 2024, my life changed forever. I suffered a massive cardiac arrest and underwent emergency triple bypass surgery. I spent 25 days in an induced coma, and my family was told my chances of recovery were uncertain. Thousands of people prayed for me.





By God's amazing grace, He gave me a second chance at life.

During my recovery, I began asking God one simple question:

"Lord, how can I use the skills You've given me to serve Your Kingdom?"

For over 25 years, I've worked in software development. Instead of simply returning to another technology project, I felt God leading me to dedicate my experience to creating something that could introduce children to Jesus in a way that speaks their language.

That vision became BibleFort.





What is BibleFort?

BibleFort is more than a Bible app. It is an interactive Christian adventure where children don't just read Bible stories—they experience them.





Children journey through beautifully designed Bible worlds, explore exciting Adventure Maps, solve puzzles, answer questions, discover hidden treasures, memorize Scripture, grow a Memory Verse Garden, build their own Kingdom, and learn biblical wisdom through engaging games and animated storytelling.





Friendly guide Leo accompanies children throughout their journey, encouraging them every step of the way.

Parents can follow their child's spiritual growth, and churches can use BibleFort as a powerful teaching resource for Sunday School and children's ministries.





Our mission is simple:

Turn Screen Time into Time with God.

Why We Need Your Help





BibleFort has already required thousands of hours of planning, programming, artwork, animation, writing, and prayer.

Much of this work has been completed because I believe this is the purpose God has given me. But there is still much more to build before BibleFort can reach families and churches around the world.





Your support will help us:

• Create high-quality animated Bible stories.

• Develop engaging Bible games and interactive lessons.

• Expand Adventure Maps and learning activities.

• Add professional narration, music, and visual effects.

• Translate BibleFort into multiple languages so children around the world can learn about Jesus.

• Launch the platform for families, schools, and churches.

This is More Than Software

This is a ministry.

Every lesson created...

Every Bible story explored...

Every memory verse learned...

Every prayer spoken...

has the potential to change a child's life forever.

Imagine a generation of children choosing to spend time learning God's Word because they genuinely enjoy it.

Imagine parents seeing their children excited to memorize Scripture.

Imagine churches having an engaging digital tool that helps children grow closer to Jesus.





That is the vision we are building.

How You Can Partner With Us

If God places this vision on your heart, would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?





Whether you give a small gift or a larger contribution, every donation helps us move one step closer to launching BibleFort and sharing God's Word with children around the world.





If you're unable to give financially, your prayers and sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.





Together, we can help raise a generation that knows God's Word, loves Jesus, and follows Him faithfully.





Thank you for believing in this vision.





May God richly bless you for being part of this journey.





"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it." — Proverbs 22:6