Help Build African Technology From Zimbabwe





Welcome! My name is Deliverance Tanyanyiwa, founder and CEO of Bayethe Technologies, a technology company being built from Zimbabwe with a simple conviction:

Technology should serve people, strengthen communities, and create opportunities—not leave Africa dependent on technology built elsewhere.

And for us, this work is ultimately about honoring God.

Our Mission

Bayethe Technologies is a Christian-first technology company developing practical digital solutions for Africa.

We are working to build technology across several areas, including:

* Educational technology — school management systems and interactive learning platforms designed for African schools and low-bandwidth environments.

* Local hardware — educational tablets and other devices that can eventually be assembled and supported locally.

* Smart energy technology — IoT tools for monitoring solar and other energy systems.

* Localized computing — developing affordable local computing infrastructure for education and businesses.

Our long-term vision is to help build an African technology ecosystem where more of the hardware, software, technical skills, and infrastructure we depend on can be developed locally.

Why Zimbabwe?

We are building this from Zimbabwe because we believe innovation should not be limited to countries with abundant resources.

Zimbabwe faces significant economic challenges, but it also has talented young people, entrepreneurs, engineers, developers, educators, and communities capable of building extraordinary things when given the opportunity.

We want Bayethe Technologies to be part of creating those opportunities.

What We Are Raising

Our initial fundraising goal is:

$12,500 USD

This is not enough to build our entire long-term vision—and we don't expect it to.

Instead, this campaign is about helping us take the next major step.

The funds will help us acquire essential equipment and infrastructure for:

Hardware development and assembly

* Assembly tools

* Testing equipment

* Microcontrollers and electronic components

* Prototyping equipment

Computing infrastructure

* Initial compute hardware

* Networking equipment

* Storage and supporting infrastructure

Product development

* Development and testing of our educational and business technology platforms

Every contribution helps turn another part of the vision from an idea into something we can actually build.

We Are Not Starting From Zero (Our $65 Website Offer)

Bayethe Technologies is already an operating technology company generating revenue to self-fund our growth.

To directly power our hardware manufacturing setup and local AI compute factory, we offer a complete $65 Website Development Package for businesses, organizations, and individuals globally.

This comprehensive package includes:

* A custom, fully dynamic, mobile-responsive website tailored to your brand

* 2 full years of domain registration and web hosting included

* Up to 25 professional business email accounts (e.g., info@yourcompany.com)

* SEO-optimized setup and site architecture

* Dedicated technical support during business hours

When you purchase a website package or hire us, 100% of the proceeds go straight into purchasing assembly tools, microcontrollers, and AI compute hardware right here in Zimbabwe.

Explore our website package and learn more about our services at:

https://bayethetechnologies.co.zw

So when you support this campaign or become a client, you are not simply funding an idea—you are accelerating an operating company toward true tech sovereignty.

What We Build

Bayethe Technologies provides comprehensive technology development services to individuals, businesses, schools, churches, NGOs, and other organizations worldwide.

You can hire us for:

* Full-stack website development & $65 startup packages

* Custom software development

* Web & mobile application development

* API development and integrations

* School management systems & digital learning platforms

* Business management systems & custom enterprise tools

* Hardware development, custom PCB engineering, and firmware customization

If you need technology built specifically for your organization, you can support our mission by becoming a Bayethe Technologies client at:

https://bayethetechnologies.co.zw

Nolwazi Education Ecosystem

We are also developing Nolwazi, our education and learning ecosystem designed to support African schools, students, educators, and institutions.

Nolwazi brings together educational technology, learning tools, school management systems, and dedicated hardware.

Learn more about Nolwazi at:

https://nolwazi.co.zw

Schools, educational organizations, institutions, and potential partners can contact us about deploying, integrating, or partnering with the Nolwazi ecosystem.

Glory Tablets

Organizations, schools, churches, NGOs, businesses, and other institutions can also support our hardware development by placing bulk orders for our Glory Tablets.

Our minimum order quantity is 100 units.

Bulk orders help us increase production, strengthen our supply chain, and move closer to our goal of establishing localized hardware assembly and technical support capabilities.

Customized Hardware

We also work with organizations that need technology designed specifically for their needs.

Churches, schools, NGOs, businesses, and other institutions can approach us about developing or sourcing customized hardware solutions tailored to their operations.

This could include purpose-built devices, educational hardware, specialized control systems, and other technology solutions.

The Bigger Vision

Our immediate goal is $12,500.

Our long-term vision is much larger.

Over the next five years, we hope to build an ecosystem capable of creating thousands of opportunities across technology, hardware assembly, technical support, education, software development, infrastructure, and related industries.

Our ultimate aspiration is to help create up to 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in one of the world's most challenging economic environments as the ecosystem grows.

We know that is an ambitious goal. But every large organization begins with a first step.

This campaign is one of ours.

Why We Are Doing This

We believe Christians should not only consume technology—they should also help build it.

We want Bayethe Technologies to demonstrate that innovation, entrepreneurship, engineering, and faith can work together.

Our goal is to build excellent technology while maintaining integrity, serving people, creating opportunity, and keeping Christ at the center of our work.

As Scripture says:

"Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord."

— Colossians 3:23

How You Can Support Bayethe Technologies

There are many ways to support what we are building. You don't have to simply donate—you can become a customer, partner, or early supporter of our technology.

1. Donate directly through GiveSendGo

Whether it is $5, $25, $100, or $500, your contribution helps us purchase equipment, develop prototypes, and build the infrastructure needed to take our technology further.

2. Order a $65 Website or Hire Bayethe Technologies

Get a complete web platform with 2 years of domain/hosting and up to 25 business emails for just $65, or hire us for custom web/mobile apps. Visit https://bayethetechnologies.co.zw to get started.

3. Partner With Nolwazi

Schools, educational organizations, institutions, and potential technology partners can work with us to deploy, integrate, or expand the Nolwazi ecosystem. Visit https://nolwazi.co.zw to learn more.

4. Order Glory Tablets

Organizations can place bulk orders for Glory Tablets, with a minimum order quantity of 100 units to help expand our hardware assembly facility.

5. Commission Customized Hardware

Churches, schools, NGOs, and businesses can work with Bayethe Technologies to develop or source customized hardware designed around their specific operational needs.

6. Share Our Campaign

Share this campaign with your church, friends, family, business network, technology community, or anyone who believes in African innovation and faith-driven entrepreneurship.

7. Pray With Us

Most importantly, we ask you to pray for wisdom, provision, integrity, skilled people, opportunities, and God's direction as we build.

We believe that the resources, relationships, technology, and opportunities needed to accomplish this vision ultimately come from God.

You can donate. You can hire us. You can order our products. You can partner with us. You can share our story. Or you can pray for us.

Every one of these actions helps move Bayethe Technologies forward.

Thank you for believing in the vision, supporting the work, sharing our story

, and praying with us.

Bayethe Technologies

Building technology.

Soli Deo Gloria

All Glory to God alone