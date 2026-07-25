Help Brutis Walk Again

Hello everyone. I’m a divorced senior with MS and living solely on my disability income. My sweet dog, Brutis, is in need of CCL surgery for a luxating patella. He is 5 years old and has been with me through some of the toughest times of my life, including my divorce. I cannot afford the surgery which the vet estimated cost of $3500. He still has a lot of life ahead of him, and this surgery will give him his joy of walking and running again, without pain and struggle. He has always been there for me and now I want to be there for him, in his time of need. I love him so much and I’m thankful he is a part of my life. Please help me get the surgery he needs, to thrive and enjoy life again.