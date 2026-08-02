Help Brittany Recover After Surgery

My name is Brian. My fiancée Brittany and I have been through an incredibly difficult time. After losing my mother and facing an eviction from our apartment due to management issues, we've been living in hotels while I work whatever jobs I can find.





Then Brittany came down with a severe flesh-eating bacterial infection and was immediately admitted to the hospital. She's already had surgery and will need more. She's now receiving home health care, and we desperately need to keep our hotel room secure so she has a safe place to recover.





Our two service dogs have been with us through all of this, and they're part of our family. Right now, we're focused on Brittany's recovery and making sure we have stable housing while she heals.





Your support would mean everything to us during this time. Thank you for standing with us. And I think you for your help no matter how much it is so deeply from the bottom of my heart it means more to me than you can even fathom especially with not knowing whether or not the love of your life pull through and get better every day or things are going to take a turn for the worst and possibly lose her! Again thank you so much and if you don't feel comfortable giving a cash donation please let me know I'm sure there's another way to help without giving a cash donation to make it more comfortable for anyone and everyone. Thank you again!