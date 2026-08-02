Help Brittany and Her Daughter Get to Safety

Hi, I'm Brittany. My daughter and I are in a difficult situation right now, and we're working to get to safety and stability. We've been struggling to find food and get the help we need, and it's been really hard. We found a family member who's willing to help us and give us the support we need, but we have to get to them first.





I'm raising money to cover gas and food for the road as we make this journey. Your support would mean everything to us as we take this step toward a better situation for my daughter and me.





Thank you so much for standing with us. God bless.