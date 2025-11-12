Help Bring Shane Home

My name is Cassidy, and my fiancé, Shane, was arrested in 2025 for a crime he did not commit. We are now trying to raise enough money to hire a private attorney who is willing to thoroughly review his case, investigate the evidence, and fight to show that Shane is innocent.





This case goes all the way back to 2017.





At the time, Shane had been in a relationship with a woman for less than a year and was helping care for her children. One day, while walking up to enter their home carrying one of the children, Shane fell with the child. Moments later, the child suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital. The child had a history of seizures, but Shane was arrested and accused of causing the child's injuries through abuse.





Shane maintained that he had fallen and had not intentionally hurt the child.





Shane was represented by an attorney who did not listen to his account of what happened. He was ultimately convinced to accept a plea agreement because he believed doing so would allow him to get back to his children. Shane is a father of four, and at that moment, his children were what mattered most to him. He trusted the attorney representing him and accepted the plea for 1 to 10 years.





The judge ultimately sentenced Shane to 20 years in prison.





But Shane did not stop fighting.





He fought his case himself and filed for post-conviction relief, raising ineffective assistance of counsel among other issues. His post-conviction relief was granted, and he was eventually released.





Then, years later, everything started again.





In 2024, the child suffered a seizure and tragically passed away. In 2025, Shane was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the events from 2017. Even more concerning to us, he was assigned the same attorney whose representation had been challenged as ineffective in his previous case.





Before this began, Shane had never even had a parking ticket, much less a criminal history. Outside of the allegations surrounding this case, he has never been accused of abusing or assaulting anyone. He has continued to maintain that he did not cause the child's injuries, yet he is now facing the possibility of losing decades more of his life.





We desperately need an attorney who will actually dig into this case. We need someone willing to review the complete case file, examine the medical evidence and history, investigate what happened in 2017, look closely at the circumstances surrounding the child's death years later, and make sure every piece of evidence that could support Shane's defense is heard. The evidence shows his innocence, we just need someone who will fight for him.





Shane has already lost years of his life fighting these allegations. His children have lost years with their father. Now we are facing the possibility of losing even more.





Shane is autistic and struggles with communication, especially when he is overwhelmed or under extreme stress. Advocating for himself in a complicated legal system is incredibly difficult for him. That is where I come in. I may not be an attorney, and I may not have tens of thousands of dollars sitting in a bank account, but I have a voice, and I am going to use it. I will continue speaking up for Shane and fighting to make sure his case is actually heard.





The problem we are facing now is money. Every private attorney I have contacted has requested a retainer between $30,000 and $50,000. I am a steel worker. I work hard for everything I have, but I simply do not have that kind of money available. That is why we are asking for help.





The money we raise will go toward obtaining private legal representation for Shane so that an attorney can thoroughly review his case and fight for his defense. We are not asking anyone to blindly accept our version of events. We are asking for the opportunity to have the evidence fully examined and for Shane to have an attorney prepared to challenge the case against him and win. Every donation, no matter the amount, puts us one step closer to obtaining that representation. If you cannot donate, sharing our story can help just as much by getting it in front of someone who may be able to help.





We are raising this money for Shane.





For his four children who deserve to have their father in their lives.





For a family that has already lost years together.





And for the chance to bring the man I love home and finally give him the opportunity to have his case fully and fairly fought.





Please help us raise the funds needed to hire an attorney and bring Shane home to his children and family.