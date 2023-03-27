Help Bring Safe Drinking Water to 1,500 People

Help Bring Clean Water to 1,500 People in Kimpouomo, Congo





In Kimpouomo, Congo, approximately 1,500 people struggle to access a reliable supply of safe drinking water. The existing well provides water, but it regularly dries up during certain periods, forcing families to rely on rainwater and other unsafe or untreated water sources for drinking and daily needs.





This situation contributes to water-related illnesses that the community is already facing, including diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, and typhoid fever, particularly among children and vulnerable families.





CONGOCHARITY FOUNDATION INC., a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is working to improve this situation by deepening the existing well and developing a sustainable water treatment and distribution system for the community.





We are raising $21,850 to support the technical assessment, well deepening, water-quality testing, pumping, filtration, storage, piping, distribution points, and installation.





Our initial target is approximately 7,500 liters of treated water per day, subject to the final technical assessment.





Every donation can help bring reliable access to safe water to Kimpouomo.



