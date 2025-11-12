Help Bring Our Boys Back Home

After 10 years, the boys' mother has filed for custody. CPS removed them a decade ago, and we didn't expect this to happen. Now it's going to court, and we need to fight to bring them back home to the people they know and love.





The boys are devastated. They didn't want to go. They have a life here, people who care for them, and roots that run deep. This legal battle is going to be expensive, and we're doing everything we can to make sure they come home.





Thank you for standing with us.