Help Bring My Mom Home to Texas for Family Care

Help Me Bring My Mom Home to Texas

My mother, Emily, is 67 years old and currently lives in Clayton, North Carolina.

Recently, her health has declined significantly. She walks with a cane, experiences shortness of breath, has limited mobility and takes numerous medications. Last week, she fell four times and spent 4 days in the hospital.

That was my wake-up call.

I live in Texas, and I want to bring my mother here so that I can be actively involved in her care, help her establish a healthier daily routine and surround her with the consistent family support she needs.

I’m not looking for a miracle overnight.

I’m looking for an opportunity to help my mother thrive again.

I want to help her safely increase her mobility. Improve her nutrition. Get appropriate medical and wellness support. Become more active. Feel supported. Laugh more. Live more.

Most importantly, I don’t want distance to prevent me from being there for her during a season when she truly needs family.

My immediate challenge is getting her safely from North Carolina to Texas and establishing what she will need once she arrives.

I’m asking my community to help me Bring Emily Home.

Whether that means contributing toward transportation and relocation expenses, connecting me with a charitable organization, donating airline miles (however, she’s afraid to fly so I am planning to fly there & drive us back to Texas. It’s a 17.5 hour drive) helping with accessible transportation, sharing senior resources, or simply sharing her story—you can help.

Every connection counts.

Every resource counts.

Every share counts.

And every dollar counts.

I don’t just want more years for my mother.

I want better years.

My goal is simple:

Get Mom here.

Get Mom supported.

Get Mom moving.

And help Mom thrive again. ❤️

I’M PREPARING A HOME FOR MY MOM

Bringing my mother to Texas means making some changes on my end too—and I’m willing to make them.

I currently live in a second-floor 2-bdrm apartment w/ my granddaughter and 14yr old son; that requires climbing 16 stairs. With Mom’s current mobility challenges and recent falls, I know that isn’t a safe long-term environment for her.

So part of my plan is to relocate us into an accessible two-bedroom home or first-floor apartment.

Mom gets the bedroom.

I’ll take the couch if I have to.

Because this isn’t about being comfortable for me. It’s about getting my mother somewhere she can be supported, cared for and given an opportunity to regain some of her independence.

I’m not asking anyone to come in and take responsibility for my mother.

I’m taking responsibility.

What I’m asking for is a little help getting us across the bridge.

Our Bring Emily Home goal will help with the immediate transition from North Carolina to Texas, safe transportation, accessible housing transition costs and the basic necessities needed to establish Mom here.

Once she’s home, the real work begins:

Helping her establish appropriate medical care.

Helping her improve her nutrition.

Helping her safely become more active.

Helping her regain strength and mobility.

And giving her something that can’t be prescribed in a bottle:

Her family beside her. ❤️

I don’t just want to bring my mother to Texas.

I want to help give Mom a fighting chance to thrive again. Any Support would be greatly appreciated.

#BringEmilyHome #HelpMomThrive #FamilyTakingCareOfFamily #CommunityCare #BringEmilyHome #SeniorSupport







