Help Bring My Daughter Home to America

I'm reaching out for help bringing my daughter home to America. She recently spent time in the hospital, and I'm so grateful she's doing better. But there's a major obstacle keeping her from traveling here: I've been told I need to pay the remaining hospital balance of $1,875 before she can travel.





As her mother, all I want is to have my daughter safely here with me. I'm doing everything I can to come up with the money, but $1,875 is more than I can afford right now. I've already been dealing with other necessary expenses, and I simply don't have enough saved to cover this hospital bill on my own.





That's why I'm asking for help. Any amount, no matter how small, would bring us closer to our goal and help me get my daughter here safely. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me.