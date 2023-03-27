Help bring joy to my world

❤️ PLEASE HELP US BRING OUR DREAM TO LIFE





I am humbly reaching out to ask for your support as we raise funds for IVF treatment.





Starting a family is a dream very close to our hearts, and IVF has given us renewed hope. Unfortunately, the cost of treatment is beyond what we can currently afford.





Our target is ₦10,000,000.





🙏 Any amount you can give will make a difference.





If you cannot donate, please help us by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church members, colleagues, and social-media contacts.





Thank you for standing with us, praying for us, and helping us believe that our dream of parenthood can become a reality.





God bless you greatly.