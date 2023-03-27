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Bring Jaiden Home: A Mother’s Fight for Justice

Goal$65,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNEKA GOLDMAS

Bring Jaiden Home: A Mother’s Fight for Justice

Hi my name is Lenora and I am asking for help securing experienced private legal representation for my 20 year old son, Jaiden, who is facing the fight of his life.


Before his arrest, Jaiden was working and earning $25 an hour, as a high school graduate. He was preparing to purchase a car next, and build a stable future for himself as a growing young man. Today, he is being held on a $1 million bond and faces the possibility of 40 years to life in prison for three counts of attempted murder (three people in the car) despite the fact that no one was physically injured and our family firmly maintains that he is innocent and was never there.


This case arose from allegations connected to an incident that had previously been reviewed and rejected by the DA resulting in no charges being filed against Jaiden. Nearly a year later, the case resurfaced after police officers included bogus information that our family believes is inaccurate, misleading, and contradicted by other available evidence.


The accusation is based primarily on the accounts of a parent and another individual who claimed that, at around 1:30 a.m., they were out looking for someone’s parents about a missing chain when shots were allegedly fired when they followed a unknown car. Their accounts contain serious inconsistencies. No one was struck or injured. The only reported damage was a right front flat tire, yet Jaiden is now facing charges that could take away the rest of his life. 40 years to life.


Our family believes this accusation may have grown from an earlier dispute involving a missing chain and a desperate attempt for money. We also have serious concerns about how Jaiden became a suspect, how certain evidence was documented, and whether all relevant evidence including critical body-camera footage—was properly obtained, preserved, and reviewed.


Jaiden currently has a court-appointed attorney, but our family has lost all confidence in his representation. Before Jaiden’s scheduled preliminary hearing, his attorney had not even met with Jaiden in custody to meaningfully review the evidence, prepare Jaiden for court, or even explain the case against him, also while important evidence and requested body-camera footage had not been fully obtained as requested for months. As Jaiden’s mother, I had to repeatedly intervene and raise these concerns and was told to back off and stop trying to be a junior attorney. I had to stop him from trying to go forth with a unprepared prelim which ultimately would be at the expense of my son. Thankfully with my intervening the hearing was ultimately continued until early October to allow time for actual preparation from his court appointment attorney who should of been working since day 1, but our family does not believe Jaiden’s future should remain in the hands of an attorney who has not given this life-altering case the attention it requires.


Jaiden deserves an attorney who will independently investigate the allegations, challenge contradictory statements, examine the disputed police evidence, obtain all available recordings, consult appropriate experts, and fight aggressively to protect Jaiden's constitutional rights.


This case has devastated our family. Especiay his younger siblings. We miss Jaiden’s presence, his smile, goofiness, and the future he was working so hard to create! He is more than a defendant or a case number.. he is a beloved son, brother, and young Black man whose entire life is at stake.


We are raising funds exclusively to retain qualified private defense counsel. Funds designated for Jaiden’s legal defense will go toward attorney fees and the professional resources needed to properly investigate and defend this case. Give, send, go only releases funds in these matters to the hired attorney office.


Any donation, no matter the amount, will bring us closer to giving Jaiden a fair opportunity to defend himself. If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser and keep Jaiden and our family in your prayers.


We are praying and simply asking for help ensuring that a 20-year-old young black man does not lose his freedom, and possibly the rest of his life without a thorough investigation, effective representation, and a fair defense!


Thank you for reading, donating, sharing, and standing with our family. May God bless you for helping us fight for truth, justice, and Jaiden’s freedom!

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