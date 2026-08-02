Help bring Cameron home to his family

From Oilfield Sacrifices to Building a Family Legacy

Hi everyone, welcome to our campaign!

If you know Cameron Currey, you know a man who never backs down from hard work. For years, he has poured his heart, soul, and physical energy into working long, grueling hours in the oilfield to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table.

While we are endlessly grateful for his dedication, the reality of oilfield life means he is away from home for weeks at a time, missing out on the everyday moments that matter most.

We are a family with five beautiful childrenâ€”four energetic young boys and our sweet daughter. Right now, relying on a single income while Cameron is on the road makes it extremely hard to make ends meet. Every week is a battle between paying bills and missing out on childhood milestones. Cameronâ€™s greatest dream isnâ€™t just to earn a livingâ€”itâ€™s to actively be present as a father, to teach our kids the value of honest labor, and to build a successful home-based business that he can one day pass down to them as a family legacy.

The Vision: Taylorâ€™s Property Services

To turn this dream into reality, we are launching Taylorâ€™s Property Servicesâ€”a local, trusted, and dependable service dedicated to helping our neighbors and community.

Cameron is a skilled handyman with years of hands-on experience in property maintenance and repairs. Our motto is simple: "Your Property. Our Priority." We believe in delivering quality work at honest prices with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Services Taylorâ€™s Property Services will offer:

General Property Care: General repairs, lawn & landscaping, fencing & deck installation/repair, tree work, driveway & lot maintenance, and high-pressure washing. Specialized RV Maintenance: Roof inspection and sealing, AC and appliance servicing, plumbing and electrical repairs, slide-out maintenance, and preventative care.

Why We Need Your Help

Starting a business from the ground up while supporting a family of seven on a tight budget is a massive hill to climb. We have the drive, the skill, and the work ethic, but we need help building the foundation.

Every single dollar raised from this GoFundMe will go directly toward the essential startup costs required to make Taylorâ€™s Property Services a fully operational, full-time reality:

Essential Equipment & Tools: Commercial lawn care gear, pressure washers, specialty tools, and RV diagnostic equipment. Licensing & Business Insurance: Ensuring the business is fully protected, bonded, and certified to operate safely in our community. Initial Working Capital: Fuel, licensing fees, marketing materials, and initial startup reserves to ensure Cameron can transition safely out of the oilfield and work full-time locally.

How You Can Support Us

We know that times are tough for many families, so whether you can donate $5 or $500, please know that every contribution brings Cameron one step closer to coming home to his kids.

If you are unable to donate financially, you can still make a huge difference for our family by:

Sharing this campaign on Facebook, Instagram, text groups, and with your local network. Spreading the word to anyone in need of reliable property or RV maintenance services. Keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers as we take this big step of faith.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us turn a dream of family togetherness and hard-earned independence into a reality.

With love and gratitude, The Currey Family



