Help Bring Brandon Home

Brandon was pulled over and put in jail two blocks from the house Saturday night after finishing deliveries. We were so excited he was almost home. Andrew doesn't do well without his dad or their bedtime routine, and Brandon was our main income. I'm doing everything I can to figure this out.





I have until Wednesday by 5 p.m. to pay the bail bond of $4,000, or they'll ship him back to Lampasas where he could possibly be revoked. The officer here isn't holding the warrant issue against him because it's old. Me and Andrew are completely lost without him.





Please help us get our best friend home. We don't want Thursday to come and ship him away for two years. If you can't donate, please share the word. Your support would mean everything to us.