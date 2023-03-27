GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Bring Baby Andrea Julieta Home to Guatemala

Goal$11,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaria A Zacarias

Help Bring Baby Andrea Julieta Home to Guatemala

With heavy hearts, we are asking for support for the family of baby Andrea Julieta, who sadly passed away before they had the opportunity to watch her grow.

During this incredibly difficult time, her family wishes to bring Andrea Julieta to Guatemala, where she can be laid to rest surrounded by her family and loved ones.

We are raising funds to help cover the funeral expenses, preparation, transportation, and international costs necessary to bring baby Andrea Julieta from the United States to Guatemala.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will help ease the financial burden on her family during this painful time.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping the family in your prayers would also mean so much.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, compassion, and generosity. May God bless everyone who helps Andrea Julieta make her journey home to Guatemala. 🤍


Con el corazón profundamente triste, pedimos el apoyo de familiares, amigos y de nuestra comunidad para la familia de la pequeña Andrea Julieta, quien lamentablemente falleció antes de que su familia pudiera verla crecer.

En medio de este momento tan doloroso, su familia desea llevar a Andrea Julieta a Guatemala, para poder darle su descanso final cerca de sus seres queridos.

Estamos recaudando fondos para ayudar con los gastos funerarios, preparación y traslado internacional desde Estados Unidos hasta Guatemala, así como los demás gastos necesarios para poder llevarla a su lugar de descanso.

Cualquier aportación, sin importar la cantidad, será recibida con enorme gratitud y ayudará a aliviar un poco la carga económica de su familia durante este momento tan difícil.

Si no puedes contribuir económicamente, compartir esta recaudación y mantener a la familia en tus oraciones también será de gran ayuda.

Gracias de todo corazón por sus oraciones, solidaridad y generosidad. Que Dios bendiga a cada persona que ayude a que Andrea Julieta pueda llegar a Guatemala. 🤍


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,752 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve