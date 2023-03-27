Help Bring Baby Andrea Julieta Home to Guatemala

With heavy hearts, we are asking for support for the family of baby Andrea Julieta, who sadly passed away before they had the opportunity to watch her grow.

During this incredibly difficult time, her family wishes to bring Andrea Julieta to Guatemala, where she can be laid to rest surrounded by her family and loved ones.

We are raising funds to help cover the funeral expenses, preparation, transportation, and international costs necessary to bring baby Andrea Julieta from the United States to Guatemala.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will help ease the financial burden on her family during this painful time.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping the family in your prayers would also mean so much.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, compassion, and generosity. May God bless everyone who helps Andrea Julieta make her journey home to Guatemala. 🤍





Con el corazón profundamente triste, pedimos el apoyo de familiares, amigos y de nuestra comunidad para la familia de la pequeña Andrea Julieta, quien lamentablemente falleció antes de que su familia pudiera verla crecer.

En medio de este momento tan doloroso, su familia desea llevar a Andrea Julieta a Guatemala, para poder darle su descanso final cerca de sus seres queridos.

Estamos recaudando fondos para ayudar con los gastos funerarios, preparación y traslado internacional desde Estados Unidos hasta Guatemala, así como los demás gastos necesarios para poder llevarla a su lugar de descanso.

Cualquier aportación, sin importar la cantidad, será recibida con enorme gratitud y ayudará a aliviar un poco la carga económica de su familia durante este momento tan difícil.

Si no puedes contribuir económicamente, compartir esta recaudación y mantener a la familia en tus oraciones también será de gran ayuda.

Gracias de todo corazón por sus oraciones, solidaridad y generosidad. Que Dios bendiga a cada persona que ayude a que Andrea Julieta pueda llegar a Guatemala. 🤍



