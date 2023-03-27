Help bring Armani Home

Tevin is asking for help for his son, Armani Morris, during one of the hardest times of his life. For the past 22 months, Armani had been in Tevin’s care, where Tevin worked every day to provide a stable home, meet his needs, support his development, and surround him with love and security. Recently, Armani was taken from Tevin’s care by his mother, and since then Tevin has been fighting to have Armani safely returned home. This sudden separation has been deeply painful, and Tevin is extremely worried about Armani’s well-being and the disruption this has caused in his life.





The support from this fundraiser will help Tevin hire an experienced family-law and custody attorney, cover court costs, filing fees, and other legal expenses needed to move through this process the right way. Tevin is not acting out of anger or revenge. He simply wants to protect Armani’s best interests and continue being the father who has been there for him. If you can donate, any amount would mean so much. If donating is not possible, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Thank you to everyone who reads, prays, donates, shares, or stands beside Tevin and Armani during this difficult time.