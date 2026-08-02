Help Brandy with Dental Costs

Hi! I'm Brandy Gray, from Caledonia, Ms. I'm 48, single & live only on my small income. I make it but sometimes it becomes a struggle. I don't receive any type of government assistance and I never ask for help. But today I'm asking for help! I'm in dire need of dental care and have no insurance or extra money to cover the expenses. I dont qualify for medicaid or Obama care. My income is too much for medicaid but too little for Obama care. That's what they say!

It has gotten to the point that I'm not able to eat sometimes or can only eat certain things because my mouth is swollen and/or hurts so bad. I've lost weight over the past couple months from not eating right.

I dont want anyone to feel bad for me. That's not the purpose of this description. This is just to let you know what your donations will be used for. Your help would be appreciated more than you know! Even $1 or $2 towards my goal will help! If you can't donate, please share. Doing this was not easy for me! Posting it is even harder! But I truly need the help. So I'm asking please, will you help me with the dentist?

I will be more than happy to show receipts if requested to prove how the donations are spent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and consider helping! I hope everyone has a blessed day!