Help Brandy Rebuild After Brain Surgery

My name is Brandy, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.





For most of my life, I have been the person others could depend on. I worked, supported my family, helped others whenever I could, and took pride in being independent. I never imagined that my life could change so quickly or that I would find myself needing to ask others for support.





In March 2024, I suffered a stroke. After a long and complicated medical journey, I was eventually diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare condition that affects blood flow to the brain. Over the last two years, I have experienced additional strokes and serious neurological complications.





On June 9, 2026, I underwent major brain bypass surgery at Johns Hopkins. My recovery has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life. There was a time when I could barely walk or function independently. I have had to relearn and rebuild so much.





Now I am facing an additional challenge: unexpected job loss during my recovery. The medical bills, ongoing treatment costs, and everyday expenses have become overwhelming. I am reaching out to ask for your support as I continue to heal and stabilize my life.





Your compassion and generosity would mean so much to me and my family during this time. Thank you for standing with me.