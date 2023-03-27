Help Brad Through His Fight

I’m reaching out today on behalf of my dear friend, Brad Bynum, who is facing an incredibly difficult battle. Brad is only 48 years old and is currently waiting for a liver transplant. His health has become so serious that he is unable to work and provide for himself.

While Brad focuses on getting through each day and preparing for the transplant he desperately needs, the everyday expenses continue—food, medications, utilities, living expenses, and significant medical bills.

If you feel led to help Brad and his son during this incredibly challenging time, any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated. Your generosity could help provide food on the table, keep a roof over his head, help cover necessary medications, and ease some of the overwhelming financial burden caused by Brad’s illness.

If you aren’t in a position to donate, prayers, sharing this GoFundMe, and simply helping spread the word are equally meaningful.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read Brad’s story and for supporting him during this fight. ❤️



