



Help Boniface Kimeu Begin His University Education





Dear friends, brothers and sisters in Christ,





My name is Boniface Kimeu. I have been blessed with the opportunity to begin my university education, and I am expected to report on 31st August. I am deeply grateful to God for this opportunity, but my family is unable to meet the financial requirements needed for me to begin my studies.





I humbly ask for your prayers and support through this GiveSendGo campaign. My fundraising goal is KSh 280,000, which will be used as follows:

Tuition fees – KSh 120,000

Laptop for my studies – KSh 80,000

Transportation and educational expenses (books, internet, stationery, accommodation, meals, and other essential costs) – KSh 80,000

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help me begin my studies and pursue the education God has placed on my heart. Your generosity will not only help me attend university but will also give me the tools and resources I need to succeed in my studies.

The Bible says:

"Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and He will establish your plans." — Proverbs 16:3

It also reminds us:

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2

My dream is not only to complete my university education but also, if God opens the way, to attend Bible College in the future. I have a deep desire to grow in God's Word, serve His people faithfully, teach the Bible, and share the Gospel with others. I believe that both my university education and future Bible training will equip me to make a positive difference in my community and to glorify God through my life and service.

I am sincerely grateful for every prayer, every word of encouragement, and every gift you choose to give. No donation is too small, and every act of kindness brings me one step closer to achieving this God-given opportunity.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my educational journey.

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19

May the Lord richly bless you, reward your generosity, and fill your life with His peace and abundant grace.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Boniface Kimeu