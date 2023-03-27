GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Boa Smile Again , He Needs $3,200 in Dental w

Goal$3,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Cannon

Help Boa Smile Again , He Needs $3,200 in Dental w

Boa’s story started in South Korea, where he was discarded like he didn’t matter. This tiny little dog was found dumped in a trash can, with his belongings thrown away with him as though his life had no value.

But Boa wasn’t disposable. He just hadn’t found his person yet.

That person became my son, Alex.

From the beginning, Alex decided Boa was his little guy, and Boa seemed to make the same decision about Alex. Over the years, their bond has become something incredibly special. Boa has been beside Alex through migraines, seizures, depression, difficult days, and some heartbreaking losses.

When Alex lost his grandpa, Boa was there. More recently, when Alex lost Angel, his longtime service dog and best friend, Boa was there again. He may be a tiny dog, but the comfort and companionship he has given Alex have been enormous.

Now it is our turn to be there for Boa.

Boa is having serious dental problems and needs extensive dental work, including the removal of multiple teeth. We have been given an estimated cost of approximately $3,200 for the care he needs.

As a family that also runs an animal rescue and cares for many animals in need, $3,200 is a significant unexpected expense, but leaving Boa in pain simply isn’t an option.

We are asking our friends, family, animal lovers, and community to help us give Boa the care he deserves.

This little dog was once literally thrown away. Since then, he has spent his life proving just how valuable one little life can be. He became someone’s best friend, comforter, and constant companion.

We can’t change what happened to Boa before he came into our lives, but we can make sure he never feels disposable again.

Every donation, whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or more, gets Boa closer to having his painful teeth treated and being able to comfortably eat, play, cuddle, and continue doing what he does best—staying right beside his boy.

If you aren’t able to donate, sharing Boa’s fundraiser is just as important. One share may reach the person who can help us get him the treatment he needs.

Boa has spent years taking care of Alex. Now we need a little help taking care of Boa. ❤️🐾

Thank you for loving our little guy and helping us give him the healthy, pain-free smile he deserves.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,752 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve