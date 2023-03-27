Help Boa Smile Again , He Needs $3,200 in Dental w

Boa’s story started in South Korea, where he was discarded like he didn’t matter. This tiny little dog was found dumped in a trash can, with his belongings thrown away with him as though his life had no value.

But Boa wasn’t disposable. He just hadn’t found his person yet.

That person became my son, Alex.

From the beginning, Alex decided Boa was his little guy, and Boa seemed to make the same decision about Alex. Over the years, their bond has become something incredibly special. Boa has been beside Alex through migraines, seizures, depression, difficult days, and some heartbreaking losses.

When Alex lost his grandpa, Boa was there. More recently, when Alex lost Angel, his longtime service dog and best friend, Boa was there again. He may be a tiny dog, but the comfort and companionship he has given Alex have been enormous.

Now it is our turn to be there for Boa.

Boa is having serious dental problems and needs extensive dental work, including the removal of multiple teeth. We have been given an estimated cost of approximately $3,200 for the care he needs.

As a family that also runs an animal rescue and cares for many animals in need, $3,200 is a significant unexpected expense, but leaving Boa in pain simply isn’t an option.

We are asking our friends, family, animal lovers, and community to help us give Boa the care he deserves.

This little dog was once literally thrown away. Since then, he has spent his life proving just how valuable one little life can be. He became someone’s best friend, comforter, and constant companion.

We can’t change what happened to Boa before he came into our lives, but we can make sure he never feels disposable again.

Every donation, whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or more, gets Boa closer to having his painful teeth treated and being able to comfortably eat, play, cuddle, and continue doing what he does best—staying right beside his boy.

If you aren’t able to donate, sharing Boa’s fundraiser is just as important. One share may reach the person who can help us get him the treatment he needs.

Boa has spent years taking care of Alex. Now we need a little help taking care of Boa. ❤️🐾

Thank you for loving our little guy and helping us give him the healthy, pain-free smile he deserves.