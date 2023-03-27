Help Blessing Join UON After B+ KCSE Success

Blessing is a bright 19-year-old girl from Bungoma County, Kenya, who scored a B+ in KCSE and was admitted to the University of Nairobi (UON) to pursue her degree in Economics, She was supposed to report on August 24th, 2024, but could not join.





WHY? Her result slip is still withheld at her former high school.





Her father was a carpenter and sole provider, but now has no job. Her mother is a small-scale farmer. Both parents are alive but extremely vulnerable and unable to pay. She was depending on Bungoma County Scholarship, but it stopped due to change in county leadership after elections, leaving a high school fee balance of KES 107,397 ($832 USD).





Because of this balance, the school cannot release her KCSE result slip and certificate, which are mandatory for UON admission and HELB loan application.





We are her community through (House To The Helpless Community Based Organizations. Reg.No.DSD/39/220/02/221414.Government of Kenya). We are raising funds to clear her high school balance and help her finally join UON.





TOTAL GOAL: KES 480,000 = 3,720 USDT / $3,720 USD





BUDGET BREAKDOWN:





1. Clear High School Fee Balance (to release result slip): KES 107,397 = 832 USTD

2. UON First Semester Tuition: KES 80,000 = 620 USTD

3. University Hostel & Accommodation (1 Year): KES 60,000 = 465 USTD

4. Food & Upkeep (12 months): KES 72,000 = 558 USTD

5. Laptop for studies: KES 65,000 = 504 USTD

6. Smartphone for online classes & research: KES 30,000 = 233 USTD

7. Stationery, books, uniform, transport & others: KES 65,603 = 508 USTD

TOTAL: KES 480,000 = 3,720 USTD





Even 10 USTD / $10 will bring Blessing closer to class. All funds will be accounted for through our registered CBO and receipts will be posted. We will share her result slip, UON admission letter, and fee clearance once paid.





Blessing has the grades (B+), the admission, and the dream. She only lacks KES 107,397 to unlock her future.





Please help us bring her from home to University of Nairobi.





God bless you!





On behalf of Blessing and family,

Chairman

House To The Helpless Community Based Organizations

Reg. No. DSD/39/220/02/221414

Bungoma, Kenya