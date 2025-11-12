Help Blessing join University of Nairobi

My name is Paul, Chairman of House to the Helpless Organization (CBO) in Bungoma, Kenya.





One of our brightest vulnerable girls, Blessing, has been admitted to University of Nairobi to study - but she cannot join.





Why? Her former high school in Bungoma is withholding her KCSE result slip due to a balance of KES 107,397. Without this resultslip, she cannot enroll, get HELB, or start her dream.





Blessing comes from a very vulnerable family in Bungoma. Her parents are alive but cannot afford anything. She was supported through high school by Bungoma County Government scholarship - but the scholarship stopped after change of leadership in the county. Since then, the balance remained and now blocks her future.





She was then supported by our CBO. She scored well and got university admission, but poverty is about to kill her future.





We need KES 480,000 to:

1. Clear high school balance - KES 107,397 (to release resultslip)

2. University first year fees, hostel & admission

3. Laptop and learning materials

4. Small upkeep for first semester





Your gift - even $10 or $20 - will change a life forever. You are not just paying a debt, you are opening a university door for a vulnerable girl from Bungoma. See her photos and video below.





All funds go directly to school accounts and Blessing's university needs. We will post receipts and admission letter as updates.





Please help Blessing shine. God bless you.





Paul - Chairman

House to the Helpless Org

Bungoma, Kenya

housetothehelplessorganization@gmail.com