Help Blaine Stephen’s family travel back and forth

Blaine Stephen’s drove himself to the McKenzie Willamete ER on July 30th because he had a swollen tongue which made it hard for him to breathe. Blaine was immediately admitted and put on a ventilator in the ICU. After eight days the decision was made to give him a tracheotomy. During that procedure a vein was clipped and his lungs filled with blood leaving him without oxygen for several minutes. This left Blaine with significant brain damage. The family is sending Blaine to Redding California to be in a long term care facility where he will be in extensive respiratory therapy for possibly the next six months.

The family will need to travel back and forth to be with him during this time. All and any donations are very appreciated.

Sincere Thank

The family of Blaine Stephens