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Help Betany: Give Her a Chance at a Healthy Heart

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySandro Zachara

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sandro Zachara

Help Betany: Give Her a Chance at a Healthy Heart

❤️ Please Help Us Give Little Betany a Chance


Imagine being only 3 years old and already having to fight a battle that no child should ever have to face.


This is Betany. She is a little girl with a beautiful smile, a loving family, and an entire life ahead of her. But right now, her family is facing one of the most frightening moments imaginable: Betany needs heart surgery.


For her family, this isn’t simply a medical procedure. It’s about giving their little girl the opportunity to grow up, play, laugh, go to school, make friends, dream about her future, and experience all the beautiful things that childhood should bring.


Her condition is serious, and her doctors have recommended that her heart surgery be performed as soon as possible.


The estimated cost of her treatment is $200,000.


Her family has already worked incredibly hard and managed to raise approximately $100,000. But there is still $100,000 missing.


And this is where we are asking for your help.


Maybe $5 seems small to you. Maybe $10 or $20 feels like just another expense. But for Betany, every single dollar brings her one step closer to the treatment she needs.


If you were the parent of a 3-year-old child who needed a heart operation, wouldn’t you hope that strangers would stop for a moment and help?


Today, we are asking you to be that person for Betany.


You don’t need to be rich.

You don’t need to know her personally.

You don’t even need to donate.


If you can help, please help. If you cannot donate, please share her story.


One share could reach someone who can make a difference.


One small donation combined with hundreds of others can become the amount that gives a little girl her chance.


Betany doesn’t understand money. She doesn’t understand medical bills. She only knows that she wants to play, smile, be held by the people she loves, and live her childhood.


Let’s give her that chance. ❤️


Our goal: $100,000


Every donation matters.

Every share matters.

Every person who chooses to care matters.


Please help us bring Betany closer to the day when her biggest worry can simply be what toy she wants to play with. ❤️


Thank you for taking the time to read her story and for standing with our little girl.


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