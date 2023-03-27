Help Become A licensed Mediator

It’s always been a passion of mine to be a mediator in many areas of life and situations where others lack support, family, friends or just seeing things from different perspectives in order to help them make the best decision for themselves at such difficult times and moments

I have the opportunity to take a 40 hr course online starting September 1st and I am seeking financial support to make this dream become reality, the course is $2000 and there is no financial aid or assistance for this course….

I am asking for your support to make this reality and any help will be greatly appreciated