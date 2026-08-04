HELP B.C. WILD FIRE VICTIMS









The wildfires across British Columbia, Canada have turned countless lives upside down. Families have been forced to flee their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs, while many have already lost everything they worked so hard to build. Others are living with the heartbreaking uncertainty of not knowing if their homes will still be standing tomorrow.





We are raising funds to provide immediate support to those affected by these devastating wildfires. Every donation will go toward essential supplies such as food, clean drinking water, clothing, hygiene products, blankets, and other emergency necessities. Funds will also help provide temporary accommodation and other urgent needs for families who have been displaced and have nowhere else to turn.





No donation is too small. Every dollar makes a difference and brings hope to someone facing an incredibly difficult time. Together, we can help provide comfort, safety, and relief to those who need it most.





If you are able to donate, your kindness will directly help families rebuild and recover. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community. Your support—whether through a donation or a share—can make a life-changing difference.





Thank you for standing with the people of British Columbia during this difficult time.



