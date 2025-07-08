Supporting the Barger Family

Hello everyone!

Our family is seeking support to help keep us from losing our house and pay off emergency medical expenses while we navigate the premature birth of our son and a downturn in our finances.

In the fall of 2024 Seth and Leah Barger were blessed with the birth of their first child. While they were so happy to meet their baby, his arrival at 6 weeks premature meant he required additional care including a stay in the NICU, support from a lactation consultant to address poor feeding and weight gain, specialist follow-up to ensure he was hitting his milestones, and increased support from mom and dad to weigh in on medical decisions and participate in his treatment plan.

The Bargers praise God that their baby is healthy, but are now seeking financial support for the costs associated with this medical event. These costs include medical debt and lost wages from Leah needing to step away from the workforce to care for their son, and Seth’s business ventures suffering as a result of the stress from this event.



We’re asking for $12,000 to help cover $6,000 in medical bills, $1,000 in urgent car repairs, and 3 months of mortgage and utilities while we work to get back on our feet. Every little bit helps keep us in our home and on the road to recovery.

Thank you for your time and consideration to help our family!

