Supporting the Barger Family

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $6,544

Campaign created by Seth Barger

Campaign funds will be received by Leah Barger

Hello everyone!

Our family is seeking support to help keep us from losing our house and pay off emergency medical expenses while we navigate the premature birth of our son and a downturn in our finances.

In the fall of 2024 Seth and Leah Barger were blessed with the birth of their first child. While they were so happy to meet their baby, his arrival at 6 weeks premature meant he required additional care including a stay in the NICU, support from a lactation consultant to address poor feeding and weight gain, specialist follow-up to ensure he was hitting his milestones, and increased support from mom and dad to weigh in on medical decisions and participate in his treatment plan. 

The Bargers praise God that their baby is healthy, but are now seeking financial support for the costs associated with this medical event. These costs include medical debt and lost wages from Leah needing to step away from the workforce to care for their son, and Seth’s business ventures suffering as a result of the stress from this event. 

We’re asking for $12,000 to help cover $6,000 in medical bills, $1,000 in urgent car repairs, and 3 months of mortgage and utilities while we work to get back on our feet. Every little bit helps keep us in our home and on the road to recovery.

Thank you for your time and consideration to help our family!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless your beautiful family ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

🙏

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Good luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
3 hours ago

hope this can help a bit

NATHAN JAQUA
$ 250.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

May God guide you and your family through difficult times.

Ron Chandonia
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Paul G - UK
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Good luck guys, hope you reach your target. Send love from the UK

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Prayers for His loving arms to give you strength and peace

Thomas H
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

May God bless your family. I ask only that you, one day when you are able, to pay this forward to another in need.

