Help Baby O'Brien Get Medical Care for Sickle Cell

My son, baby O'Brien, is 3 years old. He was diagnosed with sickle cell earlier this year, but since his diagnosis, he hasn't seen a doctor or started any medication. Lately, he's developed jaundice and experience crisis almost every night. He screams in pain and have been relying on paracetamol, which has really affected his daily life as a child.





Right now, baby O'Brien needs to see a specialist. we're struggling to afford the medical care he desperately needs. Your support would help us get him the care and treatment that can reduce his suffering and give him a better chance at a healthier life. Thank you for standing with baby O'Brien.