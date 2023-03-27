Help B Tuen a Setback Into a Way Forward





Right now, I'm sleeping in my car and doing everything I can to get back to a stable place in life.

My car has become more than transportation. Right now, it's also where I sleep and one of the most important things keeping me moving forward. Unfortunately, it's having serious mechanical problems, including low compression in one cylinder, and I'm facing the possibility that it may not last much longer.

I'm not looking for anything fancy. I'm trying to build a realistic path from where I am now toward reliable transportation, a safe place to sleep, and ultimately a way to create more income for myself.

I've broken the fundraiser into milestones so anyone who helps can see exactly what I'm working toward:

$1,600 — Immediate Car Repairs

The first priority is keeping my current car running as long as reasonably possible. This would help cover the repairs and maintenance it needs now and buy me time to work toward something more reliable.

$3,000 — Reliable Used Vehicle

If my current car can't be kept going, the next goal is an inexpensive used vehicle that can give me dependable transportation while I rebuild.

️ $4,500 — Small Used Camper

A small camper would be a huge step toward stability. Instead of sleeping in my car every night, I'd have an actual place to sleep, store my belongings, and regroup while continuing to work.

$7,500 — Work Van & Service Business

One of my biggest goals is not just getting through this situation, but building a way out of it.

I'd like to start a small local service business offering services such as vehicle detailing, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, pressure washing, and seasonal snow removal. A reasonably priced used work van and basic equipment would give me the ability to take on jobs and build another dependable source of income.

$14,600 — Full Rebuild Goal

Reaching the full goal would give me the opportunity to put these pieces together: transportation, a more stable living situation, and the tools to build income for myself.

I'm sharing photos of my actual situation because I want to be transparent about where I am and what I'm trying to accomplish.

I know not everyone is in a position to donate. Even sharing this fundraiser could help it reach someone who can.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, moves me a little closer to stability and independence.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for sharing it, or for helping in any way you can.

— B



