Help April E. with Rent and Medical Care

April E. is a single mother of three and grandmother of two facing an incredibly difficult season. She has end stage renal failure and several serious complications, and must go to dialysis three times a week and undergo other procedures to sustain her life.





Because of the toll her illness has taken, April has fallen behind on rent and is now about $8,000 in arrears. She is also hoping to pre-pay six months of rent so she can secure stable housing for herself and her family during this uncertain time.





The funds raised will help cover April's rent, utilities, and medical bills so she and her loved ones can stay safe and supported during this difficult time. If you are able to give, please consider supporting April E. Your kindness and generosity mean so much to her and her family.