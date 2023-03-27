Help Anika with Kidney Disease Treatment

I am raising funds to help Anika Farhia Tahsin, a young woman from Bangladesh who is suffering from serious chronic kidney disease. Her medical investigations show chronic damage affecting both kidneys, with severely reduced kidney function.





Anika is receiving specialist nephrology care and requires ongoing haemodialysis, medicines, laboratory tests and hospital treatment. Her doctors are continuing to assess her long-term treatment options, including the possibility of kidney transplantation.





We are raising funds to help cover her ongoing dialysis and medical expenses, as well as future investigations and treatment. Your support would mean so much to Anika as she continues to receive the care she urgently needs.





If you cannot donate, please consider sharing her fundraiser with others. Thank you for your kindness and support.