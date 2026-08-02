Help an 8th Grader Have Basic Essentials

I'm starting a new school year, but I don't have clothes that fit me. Everything I own is either too small or too big, and my parents won't help. I also need hair products and basic things I don't have right now.





When I ask my parents for help, they yell at me instead. It's really affecting my mental health, and I'm stressed about starting school without what I need.





I'm raising money to get clothes that actually fit and the hair products I need so I can start the school year feeling ready. Your support would mean so much to me right now.