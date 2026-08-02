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Help Amanda Move to Arizona

Goal$8,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Gilroy

Help Amanda Move to Arizona

Help Amanda Move to Arizona 💜


Amanda, her young son, and their two dogs are preparing to make the long journey from Hawaiʻi to Arizona. This move represents a much-needed new beginning—but getting there is going to take some help.


After an incredibly difficult and unstable year, Amanda is working to create a more secure and sustainable life for herself and her son. Arizona offers an opportunity to start over with greater stability, a lower cost of living, and a chance to rebuild surrounded by people who care about them.


Moving from an island to the mainland is no small undertaking. There are airfare and travel expenses, transportation for the dogs, shipping personal belongings, getting transportation established once they arrive, and all of the unexpected costs that come with relocating thousands of miles.


Amanda has always been someone who works hard and finds a way forward. She has supported herself through everything from running her own small business to doing delivery work and using her hands-on skills to make ends meet. Right now, though, the cost of making such a major move all at once is more than she can manage alone.

Every contribution will go toward helping Amanda, her son, and their dogs safely make it to Arizona and get established. Donations of any amount are deeply appreciated, and if you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.


This isn't just about moving from one state to another. It's about giving a little boy and his mom the opportunity to begin their next chapter with stability, hope, and room to build a better future.


Thank you for helping them get there. 💜

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