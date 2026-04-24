Join in making a difference for Kevin’s recovery

Dear friends, family, and community, I am reaching out to you today on behalf of our dear brother Kevin Jordon. In late 2023 Kevin started having symptoms of hoarseness. He was seen at his primary care physician and diagnosed with tonsillitis. The symptoms did subside and then months later the hoarseness resurfaced. This time around he visited an urgent care and subsequently was referred for scans and then an ENT specialist in 2024. He had a biopsy in 2025 and a PET scan in 2026. The diagnosed was made for stage 4 papillary carcinoma with metastasis to the lungs after PET scan results in 2026. Today as we write this Kevin post biopsy has a fist size tumors and difficult breathing. He recently had a stent placed to support his airway if the tumor continues to grow.





This diagnosis and recent surgery and has turned their world upside down, forcing them to focus entirely on treatment and recovery.

As you can imagine, the medical bills are already accumulating quickly. Because of their treatment plan, Kevin will be unable to work for the next several months. We are launching this fundraiser to help alleviate the financial burden so they can focus entirely on healing.





Anyone who knows the Jordons knows they are the first person to offer help to others, but right now, they are the one who needs our support.





Your generous contribution is needed. "Give and it shall be given unto you..." Luke 6:38

Please share with your friends and family





Other ways to donate

Zelle (954) 487-9895

Cash App $kevinjordoncash











